Woman fatally stabbed in the chest near Brooklyn bodega

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police say a woman has died after being stabbed in the chest at a Brooklyn bodega.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday near the doorway of the deli on 1076 Broadway in Bushwick. The women got into a loud argument outside - so loud, that one of the businesses across the street closed and locked its doors.
The female suspect fled eastbound on Broadway in a grey BMW.
The woman was taken to Woodhull Hospital where she later died.
It is unknown whether the two women knew each other.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts