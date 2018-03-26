Woman fatally stabbed in the chest near Brooklyn bodega

Jim Dolan reports on the search for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman outside a deli in Brooklyn.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say a woman has died after being stabbed in the chest at a Brooklyn bodega.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday near the doorway of the deli on 1076 Broadway in Bushwick. The women got into a loud argument outside - so loud, that one of the businesses across the street closed and locked its doors.

The female suspect fled eastbound on Broadway in a grey BMW.

The woman was taken to Woodhull Hospital where she later died.

It is unknown whether the two women knew each other.

