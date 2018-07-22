Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are investigating the mysterious death of a woman found inside her apartment following a wellness check.

The Medical Examiners Office has not yet determined a cause of death.

Police arrived at the complex at 260 Lenox Road for the check Saturday evening, but when they entered the fifth floor apartment they found the woman, Kyi Mar Thein, unconscious and unresponsive.

The 58-year-old was wrapped in a bedsheet, stuffed inside her bedroom closet.

Neighbors were shaken by what happened.

"It's very sad that this situation happened, we're stunned, the whole neighborhood is stunned, it's very peaceful," said neighbor Rodney White.

Neighbors say the victim was a nurse at SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

There have been no arrests.

