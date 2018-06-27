Woman, infant survive being run over by Bronx subway train

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the unusual outcome of a dangerous subway fall.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A 30-year-old woman and a 2-month-old boy survived after falling onto the subway tracks in the Bronx Wednesday and being run over by a train.

The woman reportedly claimed she tripped, but authorities say the motorman on the train and several witnesses told police she deliberately jumped while holding the boy.

The incident happened at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in the Melrose section just after 9:30 a.m.

Officials said they landed in the gulley in between the tracks, allowing the train to pass over them without making contact.

Amazingly, neither was injured. They were taken to Lincoln Hospital for evaluation, as was the motorman, who was said to be shaken up.

"We have someone that says, 'I stumbled and fell accidentally,' so it's very early," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "My understanding is, thankfully, that the woman and the baby are OK."

The investigation is ongoing into how they ended up on the tracks.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwayNew York CityBronxMelrose
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News