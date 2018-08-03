One woman was injured in an incident involving a plane and a vehicle at Newark airport on Friday.Officials say United Express Flight 4080 was preparing to take off with 48 people on board just before noon.The Richmond, Virginia-bound flight was pulling away from the gate at a slow speed when it came into contact with a catering truck.Authorities said the woman in the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No passengers were injured and all deplaned as normal. United Airlines is using a different aircraft to complete the flight.The FAA said in a statement it is investigating the incident.----------