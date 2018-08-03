Woman injured when plane backs into catering truck at Newark airport

David Novarro has more on the incident involving a plane and vehicle at Newark airport.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
One woman was injured in an incident involving a plane and a vehicle at Newark airport on Friday.

Officials say United Express Flight 4080 was preparing to take off with 48 people on board just before noon.

The Richmond, Virginia-bound flight was pulling away from the gate at a slow speed when it came into contact with a catering truck.

Authorities said the woman in the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No passengers were injured and all deplaned as normal. United Airlines is using a different aircraft to complete the flight.



The FAA said in a statement it is investigating the incident.

