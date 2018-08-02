Woman riding bicycle hit by sanitation truck in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Derick Waller reports from the scene in Bushwick.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A woman riding her bike was struck Wednesday by a sanitation truck that never stopped in Brooklyn.

The 25-year-old bicyclist is in critical but stable condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

She was hit by a city sanitation truck around 8:30 p.m. on Evergreen Avenue at the corner of Menahan Street in Bushwick.

Evergreen Avenue is a tight street with its bike lane exposed to traffic. A few years ago, a similar accident took place on Evergreen just a few blocks down.

The driver of the sanitation truck never stopped, police said.

Police tracked down the damaged vehicle to a garage on Varick Avenue.

They also tracked down the driver and a passenger

Police interviewed them to find out if they were even aware that they hit someone.

The victim suffered a broken clavicle and an open wound to her right arm.

