A woman riding her bike was struck Wednesday by a sanitation truck that never stopped in Brooklyn.The 25-year-old bicyclist is in critical but stable condition at Brookdale University Hospital.She was hit by a city sanitation truck around 8:30 p.m. on Evergreen Avenue at the corner of Menahan Street in Bushwick.Evergreen Avenue is a tight street with its bike lane exposed to traffic. A few years ago, a similar accident took place on Evergreen just a few blocks down.The driver of the sanitation truck never stopped, police said.Police tracked down the damaged vehicle to a garage on Varick Avenue.They also tracked down the driver and a passengerPolice interviewed them to find out if they were even aware that they hit someone.The victim suffered a broken clavicle and an open wound to her right arm.