  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Woman shot in face, killed in front of Bronx bodega

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Darla Miles has the latest from the Longwood section of the Bronx on the fatal shooting.

By
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman was shot and killed in front of a Bronx bodega.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in front of a bodega on East 149th Street and Jackson Ave. in the Longwood section.

It apparently started as an argument inside the store that spilled outside.

When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old Shaquana Button with a gunshot wound to her face.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's family, obviously distraught, arrived at the scene looking for answers.

"She was a beautiful soul, a beautiful, beautiful soul," said Ruth Mitchell, the victim's aunt.

Friends and family set candles on the sidewalk outside the bodega in her memory.

"No, I don't know what happened, I'm trying to get to the bottom of that," Mitchell said.

Police are trying to determine if she knew the gunman, or if a totally random argument led to her murder.

"Gun violence has to stop," Mitchell said. "Got to put an end to it. Like, we've got to put down these guns and raise our children right, that's what we've got to do."

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
woman killedshootingbodegaLongwoodBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow on the way
3-year-old killed by dog family had owned for days
Local 10-year-old dies after having flu-like symptoms
Dad deported to Mexico after 30 years in U.S.
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Officials: 13 siblings kept shackled in home by parents
Grandparents: God called on CA couple to have 13 kids
4 officers shot and wounded in South Carolina
Murder of ABC7 producer still unsolved after 2 years
Show More
Trump aides debate whether he said 's***hole' or 's***house'
EXCLUSIVE: Photographer stunned by cop's actions in NYC chase
Inauguration day for Democrat Phil Murphy in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
Is this NYC's best spot for Italian sandwiches?
Dad deported to Mexico after 30 years in U.S.
Trump aides debate whether he said 's***hole' or 's***house'
Local 10-year-old dies after having flu-like symptoms
More Video