Woman shot in face, killed in front of Bronx bodega

A woman was shot and killed in front of a Bronx bodega.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in front of a bodega on East 149th Street and Jackson Ave. in the Longwood section.It apparently started as an argument inside the store that spilled outside.When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old Shaquana Button with a gunshot wound to her face.She was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's family, obviously distraught, arrived at the scene looking for answers."She was a beautiful soul, a beautiful, beautiful soul," said Ruth Mitchell, the victim's aunt.Friends and family set candles on the sidewalk outside the bodega in her memory."No, I don't know what happened, I'm trying to get to the bottom of that," Mitchell said.Police are trying to determine if she knew the gunman, or if a totally random argument led to her murder."Gun violence has to stop," Mitchell said. "Got to put an end to it. Like, we've got to put down these guns and raise our children right, that's what we've got to do."So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------