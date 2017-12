Police on Staten Island are investigating a shooting that injured a mother and her teenage son in their car.Gunfire erupted on Christmas Day in the New Brighton section. A 42-year-old woman was struck by gunfire on her lower back as she drove. Her 19-year-old son was grazed.Their injuries are non-life-threatening and they are not believed to be the shooter's intended targets.Police are looking for a black SUV that fled the scene.