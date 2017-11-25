Police: Hunter accidentally shoots woman walking dogs in NY field

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a 43-year-old woman has been accidentally shot to death by a hunter while walking her dogs in a rural field in western New York. (KABC)

SHERMAN, New York --
Authorities say a 43-year-old woman has been accidentally shot to death by a hunter while walking her dogs in a rural field in western New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says Rosemary Billquist, of Sherman, took her dogs for a walk in her hometown near the Pennsylvania border around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say she was walking in a field when a man hunting nearby mistook her for a deer and shot her once with a pistol.

The hunter heard her scream, called 911 and stayed with her until emergency crews arrived. Billquist was taken to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the shooting occurred about 40 minutes after sunset, when it's illegal to hunt.

Police say the hunter hasn't been charged. The investigation is continuing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingwoman shothuntingNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man, teen charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
Teenager detained at Canada border after grandmother found dead
Secret Santa pays off layaway orders at Toys R Us
Survivors recall Egypt mosque attack that left over 300 dead
Man charged in fatal shooting inside check cashing store
Small Business Saturday looks to give local stores a boost
LIRR train hits car on the tracks in Suffolk County
Parents of man killed in truck attack intend to file lawsuit
Show More
Suspect wanted for forcibly touching woman on the subway
Time magazine disputes Trump's 'Person of the Year' claim
2 suspects wanted in violent Pinkberry robbery
Teen sews bears using uniforms of fallen police officers
Black Friday computer glitch backs up checkout lines at Macy's
More News
Top Video
Man, teen charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
Man charged in fatal shooting inside check cashing store
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Shoppers hit the stores in search of Black Friday bargains
More Video