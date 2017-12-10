Wrestler Rich Swann arrested, charged with battery of wife in Florida

This undated photo provided by the Gainsville Police Department shows WWE wrestler Rich Swann who is being held without bail after his arrest (Gainesville Police Department via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Florida --
Wrestler Rich Swann is being held without bail in a Florida jail after he was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment.

Swann, who is 26 and a former WWE cruiserweight champion, was arrested Saturday.

According to Gainesville Police, Swann was arguing with his wife, who is also a wrestler. His wife - whose name is Vannarah Riggs but goes by Su Yung - had wrestled earlier. A police report said Swann criticized her performance and the pair began arguing. A witness told police that Riggs jumped out of Swann's slowly moving car.

The report says the witness also saw Swann put Riggs in a headlock and dragged her back to his vehicle.

Swann will appear in court Monday. No attorney is listed in county records.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wrestlingWWEdomestic violence
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Off-duty officer assaulted, robbed of gun in parking garage
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, bitter cold on the way
Man critically wounded by gunman he let into his home
Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
Candlelight vigils for founder of 'Golden Krust' bakery chain
Woman fatally struck by two cars on LI road
Baggage fees should be disclosed upfront, Schumer says
Show More
Tractor-trailer carrying 5,000 chickens, ducks overturns in CT
Second actress accuses Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment
Yankees agree to deal to acquire NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton
Naughty or nice? Santas take over for annual 'SantaCon'
Woman risks life to save 3 boys from nearby house fire
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos