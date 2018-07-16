Wrongfully convicted man freed after 25 years in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has the story.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Stepping out on Friday for Shawn Williams is something he has not been able to do for nearly 25 years. He is now a free man.

"It was like a rush and a big relief," Williams said.

Williams spend more than two decades in prison, wrongly convicted.

"The hardships I endured in prison...but it was a big relief to be reunited with my family," he said.

Making that happen is his attorney, Sam Hershey from Cleary Gottlieb, and the Legal Aid Society, who have worked tirelessly since his case came up for review in 2013.

"We believed from the beginning, based on record, we knew and from what we heard from our client, that he was innocent," said Hershey.

Williams says his good childhood friend was murdered, and he was framed for it.

The Brooklyn DA's conviction review unit suggested Williams' case be looked at again after questionable conduct by former detective Louis Scarcella surfaced including eliciting false statements in other murder cases.

"I certainly hope that other people who have been wrongly convicted get their day in court, and have their convictions vacated as our client was fortunate to have today," added Hershey.

In state Supreme Court, his conviction was vacated, and Williams was set free.

Now 44, Williams is seeing how many things have changed, but he has a large supportive family to help him.

"It's going to take me some time to make that transition back into society. I did twenty something years in prison. Wow!" Williams says.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrongful convictionjailBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News