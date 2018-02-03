Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride

@NJTRANSIT never good when that door just randomly opens 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tmcmrpFndV — Deluxe8686 (@Deluxe8686) February 2, 2018

It was a frightening ride for commuters on New Jersey Transit.The doors of the Northeast Corridor train burst open mid-ride with the train traveling at full speed.The train was on its way to Penn Station. Passengers were standing just feet away.NJ Transit took the car out of service. They say they are looking into the 'extremely rare' incident.----------