Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride

Joe Torres has more on how the doors of an NJ Transit train flew open mid-ride en route to Penn Station. (@Deluxe8686/Twitter)

It was a frightening ride for commuters on New Jersey Transit.

The doors of the Northeast Corridor train burst open mid-ride with the train traveling at full speed.


The train was on its way to Penn Station. Passengers were standing just feet away.

NJ Transit took the car out of service. They say they are looking into the 'extremely rare' incident.

