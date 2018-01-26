Young boy found home alone in the Bronx, living in despicable conditions

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has more on how a boy was discovered home alone in despicable conditons in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A 5-year-old boy was found home alone in the Bronx, living in despicable conditions.

A Fed-Ex worker making a delivery to the apartment in the Kingsbridge section on Friday noticed the child by himself. The deliveryman then went out and hunted down a police officer. The child told police that his parents had not been home since Thursday night.

The apartment was full of feces on the wall, and was infested with rats and roaches.

The parents have three other children - 13-year-old and 12-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy. Only the 5-year-old boy was left home alone.

The mother, 48-year-old Charlotte Lewis, a nurse at Montefiore Hospital was charged with four counts of failure to exercise control of a minor. The father, 59-year-old Wilfred Lewis, an MTA employee was charged with endangering a child and four counts of failure to exercise control of a minor.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child home alonefedexKingsbridgeNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Fake ConEdison workers target seniors, immigrants
Teen on bike fatally struck by oil truck
Convenience store worker reportedly stole $1M lottery ticket
Spill sends oil gushing into Hudson River; cause unclear
Husband of murdered NJ radio host dead of apparent suicide
First responders aid beached seal in Queens
Suspect sought after woman shot leaving subway station
Actor, former Disney star charged in armed robbery spree
Show More
Video shows fake deliverymen barge into Bronx apartment
Nutella causes riots in French supermarkets
14-year-old arrested with guns, machetes after school threat
Mother seeks answers on one-year anniversary of son's murder
Alleged prostitute, 14-year-old son charged in murder
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed deaf man
Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M, $25B for wall
Suspect wanted in Washington Heights hotel rape
Newark house fire spreads to neighboring home, displacing residents
More Video