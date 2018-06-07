YouTube series star dead in Bronx stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the murder from the Bronx/

Eyewitness News
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
A YouTube star was stabbed to death in the Bronx and police believe he may have known his killer.

Police in the Morris Heights neighborhood were working with new clues and evidence on Thursday to track down the suspect.

Friends have identified the victim as 40-year-old Tyrone Fleming. Police say he was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Fleming worked for Con-Ed with their emergency division for 14 years and is a father of two. When he didn't show up for work, his co-workers were concerned.

Police say it was Wednesday just after 5 p.m. when they were called to Fleming's apartment on University Avenue. He was discovered by his sister in a pool of blood with his body half in his apartment and half in the hallway.

"He didn't have problems with nobody, he was the only brother I had," Tiffany Tucker said. "I would never in a million years think this would happen to my family."

Authorities said they found surveillance footage of someone dressed in all black leaving the building. That person is a potential suspect, but police have not released those images.

Fleming is well known to many as Tye Banga, after he starred in a YouTube series called 848, a crime show set in the Bronx.

Friends and family said they aren't sure why someone would want to hurt him, but police think he may have known his attacker and even let that person into the building.

"It must be someone he knew for him to open a door because he won't even open the door if I come up, I have to call him first," Tucker said.

Now friends are remembering Fleming for being a great guy.

"He was a hard worker, a family man, two kids, my heart goes out to his family, goes out to his children, his mother, everyone who loved him, everyone who touched him," his co-worker Kenny Thomas said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtubestabbingMorris HeightsBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News