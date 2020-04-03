$1.3 million in jewelry stolen from Bronx store after thieves break in through roof: Police sources

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Thieves made off with over a million dollars' worth of jewelry from a store in the Bronx, police sources say.

Four suspects robbed the Fordham Gold Mine store located on East Fordham Road on Monday between 2:50 and 4:30 a.m.

Sources say the robbers entered an adjoining ABC Training Center through the roof.

The burglars then made a hole in the wall to enter the jewelry store through a closet.

The thieves were able to steal $1.3 million in jewelry from the store safe, police sources said.

The suspects are believed to be four men, last seen wearing masks.

