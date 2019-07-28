1 dead, 11 wounded in shooting on playground in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say 12 people were shot, one fatally, at a playground in Brooklyn Saturday night.Officials say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near Christopher Avenue and Hegeman Avenue in Brownsville.The gunfire broke out at an annual community celebration, the Old Timers Event, and sent people running for their lives.A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital, while the other victims were transported to area hospitals.Police recovered a gun at the playground but it is not clear whether it was the weapon that was used in the shooting.So far there have been no arrests.Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Sunday that the shooting in east Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event."----------