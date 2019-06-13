1 dead, 3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in Bernardsville, NJ

BERNARDSVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man has died after a carbon monoxide incident at a home in Bernardsville.
Authorities responded to the home on Chestnut Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.
A 59-year-old man was found dead inside.
A 51-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were all taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Their conditions are not yet known.
The incident is under investigation.
