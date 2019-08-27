1 dead, 5 hurt in Bronx construction site collapse

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person has died and five others were injured after a collapse at a construction site in the Bronx Tuesday.Officials said the third floor collapsed onto the second floor of a construction site at East 208th Street near Steuben Avenue in Norwood before noon.One worker was buried when the collapse happened. Firefighters spent an hour trying to free him. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.Several others were able to get out safely.Two of the injuries were described as serious and three others as minor.Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene.They added support to the second floor out of concern that it too might collapse.Inspectors from the Department of Buildings are investigating.----------