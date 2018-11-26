CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Seven people were struck, one fatally, when a vehicle went out of control in Chinatown Monday night.
The accident happened at about 7 p.m. at Canal Street and Allen Street.
A driver of a van lost control of his vehicle while parallel parking, police say.
The driver remained at the scene.
The injured pedestrians were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube