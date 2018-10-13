PLANE CRASH

1 dead after plane crashes in water off Long Island coast near Hamptons, FAA confirms

By Eyewitness News
QUOQUE, Long Island (WABC) --
At least one person is dead after a plane crashed in the water approximately 3 miles south-southeast of Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach on Long Island, ABC News confirmed.

Coast Guard watchstanders reported seeing a twin-engine Piper PA-34 crash into the water around 11:10 a.m. Saturday approximately 1 mile off the beach in Quogue.

One body has been recovered, and it has not been confirmed how many people were on the plane.

Debris and oil were also found near the crash site.

The Air National Guard has dispatched a rescue helicopter, and multiple agencies are assisting on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

