u.s. & world

1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at California fire station

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt; manhunt ensues

AGUA DULCE, California -- A shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce on Tuesday morning left one firefighter dead and another wounded, officials said.

The suspect is believed to be a disgruntled employee, according to officials.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The wounded firefighter was airlifted by helicopter to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where video from AIR7 HD showed paramedics wheeling the firefighter on a gurney from a rooftop helipad into the medical center. Neither of the two firefighters who were shot were immediately identified.

After the shooting, the suspect is believed to have fled to a home in Acton, where a possible barricade situation ensued. The structure later erupted in flames.

Firefighters did not initially attack the fire, refraining from approaching the house due to the apparent threat posed by the suspect.

A man's body was seen at the home, but whether that person was the deceased suspect was not immediately confirmed.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaactive shootershootingfirefighter killedu.s. & worldfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Former drug dealer becomes lawyer after judge gave him second chance
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
Supreme Court rejects J&J appeal of $2B talc verdict
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zero new COVID deaths in NYC, lowest positivity since start of testing
Homeless man charged with punching Asian woman has 17 prior arrests
Shootings across all 5 boroughs leave 1 dead, 15 wounded in 6 hours
Texas dad proud of 'valedictorian' and 'NOT valedictorian' sons
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
Man suspected of using his dogs to lure girls in NYC in custody
Florida governor bans transgender women from school sports
Show More
Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting in NYC
Man fatally struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
COVID Updates: Many restrictions lifted across US
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News