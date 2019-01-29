Police are investigating after a wild brawl during a high school basketball game on Long Island Monday night.Suffolk County police officers responded to Wyandanch High School around 5:45 p.m. after numerous 911 calls reported a disturbance taking place in the gym.When officers arrived, they say there was an altercation involving approximately 15 to 20 spectators.Officers cleared the gym and the school grounds without further incident.A 14-year-old girl who was not involved in the altercation suffered an injury to her knee and was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip.There were no other injuries.A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and resisting arrest after he allegedly struck one of the officers.The officer did not require medical attention."The incident that took place after the Wyandanch-Mt. Sinai basketball game last night is highly regrettable, but it should be noted that the fight began with young men from the community who were not on the team, nor were they students of the Wyandanch School District," Superintendent Dr. Mary Jones said in a statement. "It escalated very quickly, and after numerous 911 calls, the Suffolk County Police arrived and quashed a situation that could have been much worse. The district is investigating the incident and will make recommendations regarding any students who may have been involved and review whether our security plan is sufficient and make recommendations where it is warranted."----------