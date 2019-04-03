Disasters & Accidents

1 teen dead, 2 injured in car accident in East Flatbush

EMBED <>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the crash that killed one person and left two others injured in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One teenager was killed and two others injured in an accident in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at Avenue D and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.

A 2-door silver Mercedes went over a divider, crashed into a tree and came to rest against another vehicle that was parked along Kings Highway.

The front end of the Mercedes was demolished and car parts were scattered across four lanes of the highway.

The 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old male passenger was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, while a 19-year-old male passenger was taken to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Kings Highway was shut down through the area as police investigated the crash.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentseast flatbushbrooklynnew york cityaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search on for missing NYC public school teacher, mother of 3
Thousands crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral; 2 officers hurt
Man inspired to run marathon after suicide of Sandy Hook parent
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
3 more suspects arrested after murder victim ran for his life
Show More
50 Cent sells opulent Connecticut mansion 12 years later
Candlelight vigil for slain college student held in her NJ hometown
CT bus driver assaulted by passenger, fired after incident
Exclusive: Jury foreman on Vetrano verdict - 'It was a slam dunk'
Woman targeted for speaking Spanish in racist rant
More TOP STORIES News