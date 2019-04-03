1 teen dead, 2 injured in car accident in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One teenager was killed and two others injured in an accident in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at Avenue D and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.A 2-door silver Mercedes went over a divider, crashed into a tree and came to rest against another vehicle that was parked along Kings Highway.The front end of the Mercedes was demolished and car parts were scattered across four lanes of the highway.The 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.A 16-year-old male passenger was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, while a 19-year-old male passenger was taken to Kings County Hospital with minor injuries.Police are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.Kings Highway was shut down through the area as police investigated the crash.----------