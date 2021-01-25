1 teen killed after serious crash on Long Island Expressway

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway that killed a teenager Monday.Suffolk County Police say officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in Yaphank after receiving a call at 2:22 p.m.They say Franklin Eduardo Sajbin was driving a 2004 Jeep eastbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 66, when he struck a 2018 Alfa Romeo driven by David Cohen.The Jeep then hit the guardrail and flipped over the embankment, landing on the LIE service road.The two passengers in the Jeep, 18-year-old Katherine Sajbin, who was sitting in the back seat, and her 40-year-old mother Violet Sajbin, who was in the front passenger seat, were both ejected from the car.Katherine Sajbin was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.Franklin Sajbin and two relatives were all taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the Alfa Romeo was not injured.The eastbound LIE was closed to traffic but has since reopened.----------