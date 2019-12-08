1 woman dead, 1 injured after being hit by subway train at station in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say one woman was killed and another injured when they were struck by a subway train in Brooklyn early Sunday.The accident happened at about 12:20 a.m. at the Broadway Junction Station in East New York.Investigators said the women were returning from a night out and were intoxicated as they walked arm in arm on the subway platform.One of the women, age 23, stumbled and fell in between the train cars as the train was leaving the station.She was struck and killed.Her 24-year-old friend, who had been dragged down along with her, suffered a broken arm and was taken to Brookdale Hospital.The identity of the woman who was killed has not yet been released.----------