1 woman dead, 1 injured after being hit by subway train at station in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say one woman was killed and another injured when they were struck by a subway train in Brooklyn early Sunday.

The accident happened at about 12:20 a.m. at the Broadway Junction Station in East New York.

Investigators said the women were returning from a night out and were intoxicated as they walked arm in arm on the subway platform.

One of the women, age 23, stumbled and fell in between the train cars as the train was leaving the station.

She was struck and killed.

Her 24-year-old friend, who had been dragged down along with her, suffered a broken arm and was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not yet been released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york citysubwaywoman killedaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 hospitalized after car hits pedestrians, careens into another vehicle
Loose pit bull attacks police officer in Manhattan
AccuWeather: Sun to start
85-year-old run over by truck on Upper West Side
Authorities arrest arsonist who set fire to Long Island home
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Search on for gunman who shot man at Queens subway station
Show More
WABC hosts annual party for employees and their kids
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
Police: 2 tourists violently attacked, tasered at subway stop
More TOP STORIES News