1 worker injured, 1 dead after explosion and fire in Bronx junkyard

By Eyewitness News
EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- One worker is dead and another is in a medically induced coma after an explosion rocked a junkyard in the Bronx and sparked a massive fire.

The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon at the junkyard on Boston Road in Eastchester.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

Workers say they were knocked off their feet and one of their co-workers came running out on fire.

A worker who was initially reported as missing after the blaze was later found dead on Thursday.

The cause of the blast is not yet known.

