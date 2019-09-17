1-year-old dies after car jumps curb, strikes stroller in the Bronx; Driver in custody

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 1-year-old child has died after a vehicle involved in a two-car crash jumped a curb and struck a stroller in the Bronx. The driver has since been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. near E. 215th Street and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge.Witnesses said a white SUV sped around a corner before jumping the curb and pinning the stroller against a wall. The SUV then struck a parked car."I tried to take the car off the baby. I watched the baby take her last breath," a witness said.The mother took her 18-month-old child to the hospital after getting into a private car, a witness said. The mother was not hit.Witnesses said the driver exited the car and tried to assist the baby. He was later taken into custody and charged with DWI.An investigation is ongoing.----------