1-year-old inside SUV stolen in Crown Heights, Brooklyn found safe

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 1-year-old boy who was inside an SUV stolen in Brooklyn Monday has been found safe, police say.

The vehicle was stolen from Kingston Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights.

The child, Sincere Gilchrist, was found unharmed inside the SUV at 1617 Park Place, about a mile from the scene of the theft.

Sincere was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and reunited with his mother.

The child's mother said she left the vehicle running when she went inside a restaurant at the location.

When she came out, the white Mitsubishi Outlander was gone.

A New York State Amber Alert was activated for the child.

Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynstolen carmissing person
