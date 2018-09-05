EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4152574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video of Emirates Plane from Dubai carrying dozens of sick passengers lands at JFK airport.

Ten passengers have been taken to the hospital and many others are still being evaluated after the pilot of an Emirates Airline jet declared a medical emergency before landing at JFK International Airport Wednesday morning.The CDC has been working with local authorities to treat over 100 passengers and crew members complaining of any symptoms that range from coughing to a fever.Emirates Flight 203, an Airbus A380 with 521 passengers on board, arrived at JFK from Dubai at 9:10 a.m.The pilot reported two male passengers on board with extremely high fevers and approximately 100 passengers "coughing non-stop."The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were notified.A spokesman for Emirates Airline gave the following statement to ABC News:As law enforcement and health officials responded on the ground, the plane was held away from the terminals.Sick passengers were triaged on the plane. Eventually, ten people were taken off and transported to Jamaica Hospital for further treatment.Health officials were taking others off one by one, checking them for symptoms. In all, it appears more than 100 people on the flight were experiencing symptoms.About 40 passengers had been cleared and were on their way to Customs.Eric Phillips, a spokesman for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted that the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak, and "early indications point to that as a possibility."A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a "medical situation."Some passengers who were on the flight posted on social media that they were not ill and expressed frustration about how the situation was being handled.----------