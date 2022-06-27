10-year-old brothers save dad from drowning in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- It's still emotional for Brad Hassig to talk about the day he almost drowned in his pool in Alabama and not just because he could have died.Hassig is also overwhelmed with pride because his rescuers-- were his own young sons."You never know if you're ever going to have to experience that," Hassig said. "It was scary. It was really scary."Hassig was swimming in his backyard pool with his two 10-year-old boys, Bridon and Christian, and their friend Sam Ebert."I like to do breathing exercises. It's just, it's peaceful and relaxing. I love being underwater. I say the Lord's Prayer when I'm doing this. It's a kind of meditation. I don't remember finishing it," Hassig said.Hassig was unresponsive and the boys sprung into action."He usually sits kind of like he's meditating. I could see he was shaking a bunch, then he just laid on his side. I told Bridon, 'Dad's not okay,'" Christian said."Me and Sam dove into the water and I got one shoulder and he got the other. And we just like dragged him to the steps," Bridon said.While Christian ran to find help, Bridon started resuscitating his dad."I first gave him CPR a little and then I started giving him mouth to mouth and then he started like throwing up foam and salt water and like blood," Bridon said."It was like I just got slammed on my side. And when I kind of came to, I'm coughing. Ya know? Just coughing up blood and water. Struggling to breathe. And there's people everywhere," Hassig said.He said he heard one son yelling, "Daddy, daddy, come back!'"Hassigg was rushed by ambulance to Grandview's ER where he was admitted to the cardiac ICU. He was released 24 hours later."I mean it's just emotions are just overwhelming you that your boys saved your life. There's no way physically that they should have been able to do what they did. They hadn't had the training to do what they did. To act as fast. To run as fast. As far, to know to flag down somebody, to call 911 while the other is doing CPR on you. I mean, it's just, it's a God thing," Hassig said.The boys were never taught how to save someone's life. They say they learned from watching movies."When he came home, that's got to be the happiest moment of my life," Christian said."I probably hugged him two straight minutes like I just didn't want to let go," Bridon said."I love them. And I'm very proud of them and grateful. I'll be grateful for the rest of my life," Hassig said through tears.