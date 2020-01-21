11-year-old girl dead after house fire in Midwood, Brooklyn

#breaking An 11-year-old girl, Shirr Teved, died after fire ravaged her family’s home late Tuesday night in Midwood, Brooklyn. We’re on the scene this morning. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/aVLAJcp0rB — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 21, 2020

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 11-year-old girl has died after a smoky fire in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood.The blaze broke around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a 3-story home on Ocean Parkway and Foster Avenue.Firefighters battled flames on both the first and second floors.After extinguishing the fire they discovered an 11-year-old girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.First responders believe she was overcome by smoke.Medics transported her to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.The girl has been identified as Shirr Teved.A neighbor told Eyewitness News how bad those smoke conditions were."I can't even imagine it," said Alvin Pall. "I don't know how the firemen were able... to tell you the truth, that's how heavy the smoke was. It was so heavy, all you could see was a cloud of gray on top of this building, the building next to it."One firefighter was also injured in the blaze.They were taken to the Cornell Burn Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.Fire investigators are now working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------