A stroke can happen to anyone at any age - and getting fast, expert treatment is critical. As the most comprehensive network in the region, Hackensack Meridian Health gives you access to life-saving treatments closer to home. Some risk factors for stroke, such as getting older and having a family history of stroke, can't be changed. But here are 3 things you can do to lower your stroke risk.
For more information on this topic, visit:
HMHforU.org/StrokeRisks
Better Health: Stroke Tips
