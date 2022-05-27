Travel

Despite record-high gas prices, Tri-State residents hit the road this Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices soar across Tri-State this Memorial Day weekend

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Record high gas prices are not keeping people from traveling this Memorial Day weekend with more than 35 million Americans planning to hit the road.

That's up 5% from last summer, now rising above pre-pandemic levels.

But, you can expect to pay more for gas.

This time last year gas prices averaged around $3 a gallon.

Now?

The nationwide average is up to $4.60 and in New York, it's up to $4.93, New Jersey is up to $4.75, and it's $4.68 in Connecticut.

"We just toughed it up. And, you know, whatever the gas price is, we unfortunately just have to pay for it. But, you know, we want to go visit our family so this is the cost that's involved," said Dan Johnson, a traveler.

"Despite these record-high gasoline prices, we are expecting, based on what we're seeing for Memorial Day, that it's going to be a very robust travel period for summer. People just want to get out and go," said Andrew Gross, AAA Spokesman.



Higher demand means higher prices for everything.

Airfare is up 6%, car rentals are up 16%, and hotels are up 42%.

