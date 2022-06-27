Better Health: Angioscreens, Monitoring Cholesterol, Watching Weight

Better Health: Stroke Tips - Angioscreens, Monitoring Cholesterol, Watching Weight

Better Health with Hackensack Meridian Health: Tips to Prevent a Stroke

NEW YORK -- New York - About 795,000 Americans have a stroke each year. A stroke happens when the brain doesn't get enough blood, either because an artery is clogged from a clot or other substance blocking the blood flow to the brain, or the artery bursts, stopping blood flow to the brain. That's why it's important to reduce your risk of a stroke by taking the proper steps. Here are a few tips that can help prevent your chances of a stroke.

