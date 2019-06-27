12-year-old boy drowns in lake at high-end New Jersey country club

MONTVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials say a 12-year-old boy has drowned in a lake at a high-end country club in New Jersey.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Valhalla Club, a private club on Vista Road in Montville.

Officials said the child was playing near a dock in water that is 10-to-12-feet deep, but they do not know how he drowned. Lifeguards were on duty at the time.

Emergency responders recovered the boy from the lake and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating, but no foul play is suspected. The investigation will look into whether the club followed all the necessary rules.

In many local communities, children are celebrating the last day of school. Parents were seen leaving the club with their children in tears.

The name of the boy has not been released.

