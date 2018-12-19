12-year-old boy killed in Connecticut drive-by shooting

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Connecticut street Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 9 p.m., when shots rang out in front of a home on Willow Street in Bridgeport.

Police say the boy was struck at least twice by gunfire while in front of the location.

He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point, it does not appear that the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Authorities say detectives are working several leads and have made swift progress in the investigation.

The identity of the victim is pending examination at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

