The Countdown: Police shootings in Newark, Brooklyn

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow breaking news on two police shootings, one in Newark and another in Brooklyn.

In Newark, two police officers in were hospitalized but stable after a gunman shot them as they attempted to serve a search warrant.

In East New York, a suspect is recovering after police shot him. He was allegedly carrying a large knife when NYPD officers arrived.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Midterm election update

Election day is just one week away, though millions of Americans have already cast ballots via early voting and mail. As for which way those ballots will fall, the national climate appears to match that of the gubernatorial race in New York state, with Democrats desperately trying to fend off Republicans to maintain control.

RSV vaccine

Pfizer is working on an RSV vaccine for newborns and now says it has enough data to seek approval from the FDA. The company says it will submit its findings by the end of the year. RSV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for older adults and infants. To help us break the news down, we were joined by CNN reporter Mike Valerio in Los Angeles.

Abortion care

New York City officials took another step to ensure the city remains a safe haven for abortion care. The city launched a new phone line to confidentially connect callers to licensed abortion care providers in the five boroughs. The line will also connect callers to resources arranging financial support for a procedure, transportation and lodging.

Mayor Eric Adams decided to create the phone line after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. The number for the hotline is 877-NYC-A-HUB.

