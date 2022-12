<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12579551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) will celebrate its 30th anniversary from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11 with 89 narratives and documentaries from 44 countries to be presented in seven different venues in Manhattan.