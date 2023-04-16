NYPD searching for 2 men in attempted robbery at Queens subway station

The NYPD is searching for two suspects who tried to rob a man on a subway platform.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects who tried to rob a man on a subway platform.

Police say the men, identified in surveillance video, approached the 31-year-old victim on the L train platform at the Myrtle-Wyckoff train station on April 10 at 2:30 a.m., attacked him before attempting to remove the victim's wallet and shoes unsuccessfully.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

One of the suspect was last scene wearing a red baseball hat, blue jean jacket, blue jeans, and tan sneakers. The other suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.