16-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in shooting in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teenagers were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting in Brooklyn Sunday.

Police officers discovered the teens shot just after 6:30 p.m. on Vermont Street in the Cypress Hills section.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.



An 18-year-old boy was also shot in the head, he's in the hospital in critical condition.

The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and was also taken to the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: 2 fatally shot in same Brooklyn neighborhood just hours apart
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old was shot in the head and killed Friday just hours after a man was shot in the face and died in the same Brooklyn neighborhood.



