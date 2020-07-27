16-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in shooting in Brooklyn

***BREAKING - Triple shooting on Vermont Street off Jamaica Avenue, in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn...NYPD: one person dead...second shot in the head and in critical condition, third person shot in the leg @ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7Lr70mKzjW — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) July 27, 2020

A 17-year-old was shot in the head and killed Friday just hours after a man was shot in the face and died in the same Brooklyn neighborhood.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teenagers were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting in Brooklyn Sunday.Police officers discovered the teens shot just after 6:30 p.m. on Vermont Street in the Cypress Hills section.The 16-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.An 18-year-old boy was also shot in the head, he's in the hospital in critical condition.The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and was also taken to the hospital.So far, no arrests have been made.Police are investigating.----------