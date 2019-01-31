17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage

More than a dozen cars caught fire at a Newark Airport parking garage.The fire broke out on the top deck of the Terminal C parking lot Thursday morning.Firefighters responded quickly and put water on the fire, which had consumed 17 vehicles. Most of them appear totaled.But there is one piece of good news for the owners: If their car is totaled and towed, they won't have to pay the $39 daily parking fee.Officials say, the fire started in one car and quickly spread to others.After the fire was extinguished, the owner of the car returned to his vehicle.Port Authority police ran the car owner's name and learned that his license was suspended. However he was not driving the vehicle at the time, so it is unclear if that will result in any charges.PAPD determined the man had recently replaced his alternator.No one was injured. There was also no impact on airport operations.----------