17-year-old arrested with loaded handgun at New Jersey mall, police say

The 17-year-old was arrested Saturday night at Garden State Plaza just before 8 p.m.
Authorities said officers acting on a tip talked to the young suspect.
During their interview, they found the fully loaded handgun in his fanny pack and arrested him.
The suspect was charged with a juvenile violation of possession of an unlawful handgun.
