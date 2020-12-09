17-year-old bodega employee robbed at gunpoint in Hell's Kitchen

The incident was reported just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the store store at 686 10th Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects walk into the store before one held a gun to the teen and forced him to empty the register.
The suspects ran away northbound on 10th Avenue with about $100.
The 17-year-old employee was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | EMS unit lured with bogus call, robbed in New York City
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip