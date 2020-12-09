17-year-old bodega employee robbed at gunpoint in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 17-year-old bodega employee was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

The incident was reported just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the store store at 686 10th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects walk into the store before one held a gun to the teen and forced him to empty the register.

The suspects ran away northbound on 10th Avenue with about $100.

The 17-year-old employee was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | EMS unit lured with bogus call, robbed in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, part of a voluntary ambulance squad, responded to that location for reports of a patient experiencing "difficult breathing."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchenmanhattannew york cityrobberygun violencecaught on videoteenagerbodegaarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
Cuomo says vaccine could arrive this weekend, nursing homes first
Worst-case model predicts NJ hospitalizations surpassing April peak
Iconic toy store listed on Airbnb for special 1-time, 1-night stay
Cuomo, de Blasio, other NY leaders urge for federal stimulus funding
COVID Live Updates: More than 104,000 Americans hospitalized
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Show More
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
Officer struck, woman in custody after police chase
Group accused of using sledgehammers to damage cars for insurance money
More TOP STORIES News