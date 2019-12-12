18-year-old woman found fatally stabbed in Manhattan park

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say an 18-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in Manhattan Wednesday night.The incident happened at West 116th Street and Morningside Drive in Morningside Park.A security guard called 911 at 5:36 p.m. to report a body found in the stairs of the park.Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds to the body. She was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital.Sources tell Eyewitness News she was a Barnard College student.Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.----------