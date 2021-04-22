2 babies found dead inside NYCHA building in Queens

Authorities say a relative that had grown concerned after speaking with their mother called 911 and asked for a wellness check.
Police officers responded to the Woodside Houses on 51st Street in Woodside just after 3 p.m.
They discovered a 6-week-old child inside a crib with trauma to its body.
The childrens' 23-year-old mother then directed them to the second child that was wrapped in a blanket under a sink.
Both babies, one boy and one girl, were unconscious and unresponsive and were pronounced dead by EMS.
The woman was taken into custody for questioning.
So far, police have recovered a knife at the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the causes of their deaths.
The investigation is ongoing.
OTHER NEWS | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip