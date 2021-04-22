2 babies found dead inside NYCHA building in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10535959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two babies were found dead inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Queens Thursday.Authorities say a relative that had grown concerned after speaking with their mother called 911 and asked for a wellness check.Police officers responded to the Woodside Houses on 51st Street in Woodside just after 3 p.m.They discovered a 6-week-old child inside a crib with trauma to its body.The childrens' 23-year-old mother then directed them to the second child that was wrapped in a blanket under a sink.Both babies, one boy and one girl, were unconscious and unresponsive and were pronounced dead by EMS.The woman was taken into custody for questioning.So far, police have recovered a knife at the scene.The medical examiner will determine the causes of their deaths.The investigation is ongoing.----------