2 babies found dead inside NYCHA building in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two babies were found dead inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Queens Thursday.

Authorities say a relative that had grown concerned after speaking with their mother called 911 and asked for a wellness check.

Police officers responded to the Woodside Houses on 51st Street in Woodside just after 3 p.m.

They discovered a 6-week-old child inside a crib with trauma to its body.

The childrens' 23-year-old mother then directed them to the second child that was wrapped in a blanket under a sink.

Both babies, one boy and one girl, were unconscious and unresponsive and were pronounced dead by EMS.

The woman was taken into custody for questioning.

So far, police have recovered a knife at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the causes of their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

