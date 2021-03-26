2 critical after shooting in Rockland County; suspect on the loose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10438869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a man and a woman after they allegedly damaged an Uber driver's car and then robbed him after the man refused to wear a mask while riding in the vehicle.

MONSEY, New York -- Two people are in critical condition, and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting in Rockland County.Police responded to 34 Monsey Blvd. in Monsey around 3:15 p.m. on Friday and found one gunshot victim.Officers then found another victim a short distance away near 1 Fletcher Road.Both victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.The investigation is ongoing. The Spring Valley Polie department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information to call 845-356-7400It is unclear what led up to the shooting.----------