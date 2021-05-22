2 dead, 4 wounded in Jersey City shooting

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a total of six victims with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, identified as 25-year-old Randolph Black Jr., sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead
Officers also found a second unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities.
Jason Crutcher, 26, was treated at the scene before being transported by EMS to JCMC. He was later pronounced dead.
A third victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, while another had multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso and a lower extremity.
The fifth victim suffered a gunshot wound to an upper extremity.
A female victim was also found inside a business located on Monticello Avenue where she was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
All of the injured victims were also transported by EMS to JCMC where they were treated for their injuries. They are in stable condition.
Police say the suspected gunman fled in a gray SUV.
Mayor Steven Fulop commented on the deadly shooting involving the Jersey City residents Saturday.
The Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor's official website
TRENDING: Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube