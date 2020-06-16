2 dead, 9 injured when van crashes into tree in Rockland County

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police now say two people were killed and nine were injured when a van crashed into a tree in Rockland County.

It happened after 4 p.m. Monday in the area of New Hempstead Road and Conway Court in Ramapo.

Police say a 2009 Ford Econoline van carrying 11 people - the driver and 10 passengers, which is contrary to earlier reports, which indicated a total of 10 people in the van - veered off the road and struck a tree.

Several occupants had to be extricated by members of the Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 and New City Fire Engine Co. No. 1.

Some were taken to Nyack Hospital and the rest to Westchester Medical Center.

Two of the passengers, a 47-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, did not survive.


The extent of injuries to the other nine victims was not immediately clear.

The Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

