Two people are dead following a two-car crash early Sunday morning in Jersey City.Video from the scene showed both cars completely totaled with one of them flipped upside down.The accident happened at about 3 a.m. on Tonnelle Avenue between North Street and Manhattan Avenue.The Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit responded to the scene.Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.The circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known.----------