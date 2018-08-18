Two people were found unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a seafood market in New Jersey.The victims were discovered by two workers late Saturday afternoon at the Fresh Catch Seafood Market in North Plainfield late Saturday afternoon. The market is currently under renovation.Officials say the victims were burned by some type of chemical.It happened on Route 22 around 5 p.m. Saturday where there are four businesses - all of which were open and had to be evacuated. Dozens of first responders rushed to the scene."We unfortunately had a low amount of manpower due to other calls in town. So arriving here with two crucial patients trying to separate them, trying to get them the help that they needed, that was our biggest concern as well as evacuating the rest of the structure, making sure nobody else felt ill," said Lieutenant Tom McDonald of the North Plainfield Fire Department.The other businesses in the strip mall have been cleared to re-open for business on Sunday. The seafood market will remain closed.The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is still under investigation.----------