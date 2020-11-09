2 infants found dead, wrapped in paper on patio in Bronx

The incident was reported at 1460 College Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Officials say they were found by the building superintendent on a patio and their deaths appear suspicious.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
