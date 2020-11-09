2 infants found dead, wrapped in paper on patio in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in the Bronx after two infants were found dead and wrapped in brown paper.

The incident was reported at 1460 College Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials say they were found by the building superintendent on a patio and their deaths appear suspicious.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | New Jersey targets indoor dining, bars, casinos amid rising COVID-19 rates
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new restrictions Monday afternoon amid a spike in COVID-19 positivity.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybabyinfant deathsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy says 'second wave is here' as new restrictions announced in NJ
Hot spot changes made in NYC, but mayor still warns of '2nd wave'
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over NJ, CT
'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests leads to 34 COVID cases
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Show More
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Cuomo says vaccine distribution will be a slow process
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
COVID Updates: US surpasses 10M cases
Port Chester grapples with life in the COVID yellow zone
More TOP STORIES News